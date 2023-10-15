Big Scandals That Completely Shook Popular Steakhouse Chains

When the craving for a perfectly cooked and juicy slab of beef comes knocking, there's nothing quite like a trip to your local steakhouse to scratch the itch. As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in steaks, prime rib, and sometimes poultry, and has become a popular dining preference for meat lovers everywhere. Naturally, chain restaurants have popped up in response, and choices about where to get your next grilled steak or seared sirloin abound.

But running a popular steakhouse — let alone a steakhouse chain — comes with a certain amount of risk and a few downsides. Cooking and serving meat to large amounts of people daily and maintaining an employee base of hundreds (or even thousands) of workers means that if one little thing goes wrong, you can expect increased publicity surrounding the event. As you can expect, many of the popular steakhouse franchises we know, and love have been met with their fair share of challenges, accusations, and scares — all of which were put on blast for the whole world to see. From food poisoning to legal battles to harassment and more, here are some of the biggest scandals that completely shook popular steakhouse chains.