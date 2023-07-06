The Barbie Shake Trend Is Slaying TikTok

The current fad seems like the next phase in the evolution of the #GrimaceShake trend, taken in a more upbeat direction. TikTokers turned McDonald's promotion of its mascot's birthday into a horror movie, where people pretended to die after taking a swig. That trend predated the #BarbieShake challenge by about a week, but now the pendulum appears to have swung in a positive direction, more fitting of Barbie's personality.

Cold Stone developed a lineup of new Barbie-centric flavors in tandem with the much-anticipated summer release of the live-action movie (which will be released in theaters on July 21). The ice cream company collaborated with Warner Bros. and Mattel to create a lineup of Barbie-themed cold treats, all in varying shades of pink (of course).

The funny thing is, though, that while Cold Stone has several new treats in honor of everyone's favorite doll, there is no official "Barbie Shake." The viral shake isn't actually on the menu. It's just an ice-cream beverage concocted with the Barbie-themed (All That Glitters Is Pink cotton candy) ice cream and whatever other additions strike a TikToker's fancy. But the inspiration is absolutely on brand — from the idea itself to the execution. Barbie would be pleased.