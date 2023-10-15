The Only Time It's Actually Acceptable To Serve Wine Over Ice

If you ask most wine connoisseurs, serving the alcoholic beverage with ice is an absurd thought. However, according to Ramon Manglano, wine director of NYC-based, Michelin-starred restaurant The Musket Room, there are a few instances where wine pairs nicely with a bit of ice. "It's only beneficial to serve wine over ice at certain times, for example, if you're using it as a mixer, like a white wine spritz," Manglano said exclusively to Mashed. A white wine spritz is a chilled beverage filled halfway with wine and mixed with club soda or lemon-lime soda. Usually, it's garnished with a lime on the rim.

"In Spain, a semi-famous drink is made by pouring Coca-Cola over a cheap table wine," Manglano continued. This beverage is called Kalimotxo, and its origins can be traced to 1920s Algorta. Furthermore, it can be helpful to mix ice with wine when in a hot environment, according to Manglano. Beyond this, though, adding ice to wine isn't typically a good idea.