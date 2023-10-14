Why It's A Mistake To Cook Pasta In A Small Pot

Pasta may seem like one of the simplest dishes to cook correctly. Just toss some noodles in boiling water, wait until they're al dente, and then drain, right? However, even some talented and experienced cooks may make a lesser-known mistake that can significantly impact the quality of their meal.

The issue comes down to the size of the pot used to cook the pasta. People may use pots that are too small for a variety of reasons, ranging from a lack of an appropriately sized vessel, to a desire to spend less time boiling water, to simply not knowing the necessary volume for optimal results.

But this can result in lower-quality meals. Dried pasta expands as it cooks, absorbing the cooking water as it reaches the ideal al dente texture. Using a pot that's too small can lead to crowding and uneven cooking. In worse cases, the pasta may even stick to or burn the pot if the water level drops too low.