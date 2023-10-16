Bolos Lêvedos: The Portuguese Lookalike Of English Muffins

Bolos lêvedos are a type of Portuguese bread that, from the outside, look very similar to English muffins. They're shaped like a circle, measure around an inch tall, and have a toasted top and bottom. One difference is that bolos lêvedos are a couple inches larger in diameter, and won't have that familiar dusting of cornmeal like English muffins do. This circular bread is also very different on the inside. It's moist, fluffy, and slightly sweet. Yet it has a certain density and pleasant chewiness about it.

Bolos lêvedos originate in the Portuguese Azores island. They famously come from Furnas, a small town on the island of São Miguel. Their name translates to yeast cakes, which is very representative of what they are: a leavened bread with a cake-like sweetness and hybrid texture. Although they aren't completely widespread in the United States today, they have a larger presence in Massachusetts, where Portuguese immigrants settled around Cape Cod and enjoy a familiar favorite.

Unlike English muffins that have a very airy crumb with nooks and crannies, bolos lêvedos' lack big air pockets and have a softer texture due to their higher egg and butter content. Bolos lêvedos also have a higher sugar content. Whereas a standard English muffin recipe will call for a couple of tablespoons of sugar at most, a batch of eight to ten bolos lêvedos can have around 1 cup of sugar. This subtle sweetness is one of the defining qualities of a bolos lêvedos that merits its 'yeast cake' name.