Making Copycat Reese's Cups Is Probably Simpler Than You Realize

Somehow, the craving for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups always hits at the least convenient time possible. All you want is a taste of that delicious peanut butter and crunchy chocolate, but maybe you don't want to (or just can't) head to the store to buy one. But making your own copycat Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is much easier than you may think, and you probably have all the ingredients in your cabinet already.

To make your own version of Reese's, you really just need corn syrup, powdered sugar, salt, milk chocolate, and, of course, peanut butter. The corn syrup, powdered sugar, and salt are incorporated into the peanut butter, which is then enclosed with melted milk chocolate. To get that classic peanut butter cup shape, use a cupcake tin and paper liners. For the final step, just put it all in the fridge. After 30 minutes, you're left with peanut butter cups just like the ones from the Reese's package.