Making Copycat Reese's Cups Is Probably Simpler Than You Realize
Somehow, the craving for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups always hits at the least convenient time possible. All you want is a taste of that delicious peanut butter and crunchy chocolate, but maybe you don't want to (or just can't) head to the store to buy one. But making your own copycat Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is much easier than you may think, and you probably have all the ingredients in your cabinet already.
To make your own version of Reese's, you really just need corn syrup, powdered sugar, salt, milk chocolate, and, of course, peanut butter. The corn syrup, powdered sugar, and salt are incorporated into the peanut butter, which is then enclosed with melted milk chocolate. To get that classic peanut butter cup shape, use a cupcake tin and paper liners. For the final step, just put it all in the fridge. After 30 minutes, you're left with peanut butter cups just like the ones from the Reese's package.
Want to make them more interesting?
Just like Reese's comes out with themed shapes for its Peanut Butter Cups to match holiday seasons — Christmas tree shapes in the winter, eggs around Easter, etc. — you can turn your at-home peanut butter cups into shapes, too. Silicone molds that won't stick to your chocolate will likely be the best to use, and they come in plenty of fun shapes that you can try. Whatever shape you choose, there's probably a mold for it on the internet, if not in stores; for example, you can try making ghost shapes for Halloween or gingerbread men for Christmas.
Looking to spice up your treats even more? The recipe calls for milk chocolate, but you can also make dark chocolate peanut butter cups if that's your preference. Although it wouldn't be an exact copycat, you can also try layering other additions into each cup before refrigerating it. Add some peanuts for more of a crunch or marshmallow fluff to turn your cup into something more akin to a candy bar.