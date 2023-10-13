Mashed Exclusive Poll Uncovers The Barbecue Side Fans Can't Live Without
Whether you're hosting a backyard cookout or ordering from a restaurant, BBQ isn't complete without sides. Earlier this month, we here at Mashed asked our readers what their favorite BBQ sides are, and we received a whopping 38,000 responses. What was deemed the perfect BBQ pairing? That title goes to macaroni and cheese, which constituted 33% of votes. Potato salad was a close second with 30% of votes, followed by baked beans with 19% of votes. Coleslaw received 14% of votes, and in a large drop, green beans scraped up a mere 3% of votes.
The winner received rave reviews from our survey responders. Some commenters believed the correct answer wasn't even included in the poll. A few of these less popular choices were white rice, corn on the cob, King's Hawaiian bread, and applesauce. Beyond our poll, social media users had their own similar and unique opinions.
Many people on social media agree with Mashed readers
In a May 2022 Reddit thread, Redditors weighed in on their own favorite BBQ sides. Just like Mashed readers, several commenters felt a strong pull towards macaroni and cheese. "You know a side is good when it's really a main," one user wrote. Other opinions included in our survey were baked beans and coleslaw.
Some Redditors ventured off the beaten path to list their unique BBQ favorites. "[I enjoy] cornbread and some good vinegary greens," one wrote. Additional answers included Texas caviar, deviled eggs, and sweet potato pie.
Along with the perfect sides, Mashed readers have other strongly held BBQ opinions. In March 2022, we conducted another survey asking what brand of BBQ sauce is best, according to 48% of people. Sweet Baby Ray's took the top spot, and in second was Jack Daniel's at 15.37%. KC Masterpiece received 12.07% of votes, followed by Stubb's, Kraft, Jones Bar-B-Que, and King's Hawaiian, in that order.