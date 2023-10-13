Mashed Exclusive Poll Uncovers The Barbecue Side Fans Can't Live Without

Whether you're hosting a backyard cookout or ordering from a restaurant, BBQ isn't complete without sides. Earlier this month, we here at Mashed asked our readers what their favorite BBQ sides are, and we received a whopping 38,000 responses. What was deemed the perfect BBQ pairing? That title goes to macaroni and cheese, which constituted 33% of votes. Potato salad was a close second with 30% of votes, followed by baked beans with 19% of votes. Coleslaw received 14% of votes, and in a large drop, green beans scraped up a mere 3% of votes.

The winner received rave reviews from our survey responders. Some commenters believed the correct answer wasn't even included in the poll. A few of these less popular choices were white rice, corn on the cob, King's Hawaiian bread, and applesauce. Beyond our poll, social media users had their own similar and unique opinions.