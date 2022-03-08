The Best Brand Of Barbecue Sauce, According To 48% Of People

From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.

According to Taste of Home, barbecue sauces can vary in style and taste in different regions of the country. From Memphis to Kansas City, no two sauces are the same. A classic red barbecue sauce is a combination of tomatoes and vinegar, other ingredients on the recipe list can add a unique kick: Consider a mayonnaise-based Alabama version or a mustard-forward South Carolina sauce. While the grocery store shelf may not always reflect that diversity, people do not randomly pick any bottle — a particular brand and its flavor bring fierce loyalty. In a poll conducted by Mashed, one particular sauce has won over tastebuds in a landslide.