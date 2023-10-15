The Reason You Should Start Cutting Chicken Like A Mango

Usually when you whip up a chicken breast recipe, you marinade the outside and toss it all in the oven to cook. Best case scenario, you wind up with chicken that's well-seasoned outside and, well, not so well-seasoned inside. Worst case scenario, you're left with a flavorless and dried-out chicken breast. Gross.

That being said, chicken breasts don't have to be bland and dry –- it's all about the method of preparation. Rather than slather the outside of the chicken with a marinade and hope it seeps in, you should poke holes in uncooked chicken breast. Or, better yet, cross-hatch it like you would a mango. Both of these tricks increase the surface area exposed to your marinade or seasoning, meaning you'll get a much better flavor payoff.

Cross-hatching your chicken also allows for a more even cook, as the heat from the oven no longer has to penetrate a thick slab of meat. As such, the chicken can better retain its moisture, no longer subjecting you to dried-out chicken.