Applesauce Is The Secret Ingredient For An Autumnal Holiday Jell-O Salad

While pretty much no one wants to revisit the Jell-O salads of the 20th century, we can pull a bit of inspiration from those recipes to hopefully make something more palatable. For instance, you might have seen a little trend floating around on social media recommending you add applesauce to your Jell-O.

Sure, it might sound weird, but the applesauce gives texture and depth of flavor to an otherwise one-note dessert. Even better, you're likely to have both ingredients on hand already if you need a last-minute dish.

Many recipes combine applesauce with some of the most popular Jell-O flavors like raspberry and cherry, and some add a dash of cinnamon to really emphasize the fall flavor. That said, if you'd rather use a different Jell-O flavor, applesauce will also pair well with blackberry, apricot, cranberry, orange, and lemon. Keep in mind that whichever type of Jell-O you choose will provide the dish's dominant flavor, so choose wisely.