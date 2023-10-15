How Long Does It Take To Cook Pumpkin Seeds?

For many people, fall beats out winter, spring, and summer as the best time of the year. Who doesn't love sweaters, apple picking, cider, Halloween, and pumpkins? And with the carving of pumpkins comes lots of pumpkin seeds. According to Healthline, pumpkin seeds may improve heart, prostate, and bladder health, reduce your risk for cancer, and confer other benefits. Not to mention, roasted pumpkin seeds make a tasty snack.

Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn shared an easy five-ingredient roasted pumpkin seeds recipe with Mashed that will have you snacking on the crunchy seeds within an hour. After placing them into a clean towel to dry them as much as possible, add the ingredients and toss them to cover all the seeds. It takes 45 minutes to cook the pumpkin seeds at 325 degrees. "They are simple to make, and you don't even need to mess with scraping them out of a pumpkin if you don't want," Hahn said. "It is a really fun thing to make with kids!"

While Hahn's recipe takes a little less than an hour, if you're in a hurry you could raise the temperature and cook the seeds for a shorter period of time, but you don't want to raise the temperature too high. For evenly roasted seeds and to prevent them from burning, a lower temperature is usually preferred.