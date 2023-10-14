Make Your Pie Dough In Bulk And Remain Stress-Free For The Holidays

When growers get too much of one crop or another, because they all become ripe at once, it's called a glut. Fall is full of gluts, many of them perfect for pie season — apples, cranberries, and pumpkins are all abundant between summer and winter. Gluts drive down produce prices — there's more supply than demand, so you can end up getting really good deals on pie fillings, but then you're left with a dilemma. Buy a store-bought pie crust that's not going to be as good as the perfectly ripe filling, or try making pie crust from scratch yourself, a process that can be stressful and time-consuming, and have mixed results. Instead of choosing between two bad options, create a glut of your own by making a big bulk batch of pie dough and freezing it.

If you're already someone who shows up to a potluck with pie, this is just a sensible use of your time. However, if you're a mere padawan starting out on the life of pie, it's still a great plan. Once the pie crust is made and safely stored, you'll start seeing potential pie fillings everywhere. Making a dessert from scratch goes from hours of planning to taking the crust out of the freezer in the morning, picking up some fruit on the way home, rolling the pastry out, filling the pie, and baking it. You can even freeze rolled-out pie crusts in the pan, if you have space and pans to spare, for even greater convenience.