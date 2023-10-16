Twice-Baked Potatoes Are The Ultimate Comfort Food

Life is too short to eat boring potatoes. If someone were to serve you a plain baked potato, sans seasoning or butter, you would likely be disappointed. Spuds are full of culinary potential — they can take on a number of different forms and flavors — but if you're unsure of how to jazz them up, give Mashed recipe developer Sher Castellano's 30-minute twice-baked potatoes a try. This classic comfort food option will warm your belly and your heart with its rich, cheesy flavor.

This twice-baked potato is the love child of mashed potatoes and baked potatoes. Imagine a crispy baked potato hollowed out, stuffed with fluffy smashed potatoes, cheese, butter, sour cream, and anything else you desire, and then baked to perfection.

As the name of the recipe suggests, these twice-baked potatoes come together in a half-hour. They make a wonderful side dish for fish or steak, or you could incorporate protein, like ham or chorizo, into your potato filling to make them an entree.