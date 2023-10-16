Georgia's Tarragon-Flavored Tarkhuna Soda Has A Radioactive Hue

If you're ever doing a crossword puzzle and see the clue "soda from Georgia," it's likely that the first word that will pop into your mind (see what we did there?) is Coke, as America's (and the world's) most popular soda hails from A-Town. If you need an eight-letter word, you might try Coca-Cola, but what if that word starts with a "T?" Oh, in that case, it must be a soda from the other Georgia: the country in the Caucasus region. The drink those tricky crossword puzzle makers had in mind can only be tarkhuna — no capital letter, as the word is that of a flavor, not a brand name.

So what flavor is tarkhuna? Tarkhun is a Russian word meaning tarragon, even if Google Translate insists that it's Bulgarian and not Russian at all. Google does agree on the definition, at least, and this herb is what gives its namesake soda a distinctive flavor that some find refreshing while others find unpleasantly medicinal. While the flavor may come from a natural ingredient, the color most definitely does not: One of tarkhuna's distinctive characteristics is an artificial bright green hue that seems more extraterrestrial than earthy.