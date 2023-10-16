Making A Copycat In-N-Out Burger Means You Can Use Endless Sauce

In-N-Out occupies rarefied air. Maybe it's the Golden Globes after parties, maybe it's the world-famous secret menu, but this California icon undoubtedly has more clout than similar outfits like Texas's Whataburger. Beyond the cultural status In-N-Out enjoys, their standing among foodies is unmatched thanks to their unwavering commitment to quality ingredients — a commitment that has limited their ability to dominate the globe like McDonald's, which was also founded in California in the 1940s.

Although there are signs that In-N-Out may be gracing the East Coast soon, for decades devoted fans who weren't fortunate to live near an outlet have had to find ingenious ways of recreating the In-N-Out experience. We asked Mashed recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison to take on the challenge of creating a copycat In-N-Out burger recipe that would convince a homesick Angelino that they were back Westside with just one bite.

The key to recreating the In-N-Out experience at home is the sauce, which they call spread. The most famous phrase on the not-so-secret menu is "animal style" — it can be applied to burgers or fries equally, and means there'll be cheese, grilled onions, and extra spread. In-N-Out keeps its true secrets very secret, so there's no word from the company on what really goes into their secret spread, however, thanks to some detective work on Mattison's part, you can add as much extra sauce as you like when you make it at home.