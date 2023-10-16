Chain Restaurant Steak Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best

The modern sandwich has roots in 18th-century England, when it was popularized by John Montagu, a rampant gambler who would request a serving of meat between two slices of bread during gambling sessions. The invention of sliced bread in the 1920s further revolutionized the sandwich-making process, making it even more convenient to prepare.

Today, sandwiches are a global favorite. They can be customized to suit virtually any taste or dietary preference, whether it's a classic BLT or a zesty banh mi. They can also be enjoyed at any time of day, from breakfast to late-night snacks. Moreover, the convenience of sandwich shops and food delivery services has made it easier than ever for people to indulge in their favorite sandwich creations at any moment.

While plenty of sandwich fillings are worthy, steak sandwiches take it a step beyond. Find out where to get the best with our list of chain restaurant steak sandwiches ranked worst to best.