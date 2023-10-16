Chain Restaurant Steak Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best
The modern sandwich has roots in 18th-century England, when it was popularized by John Montagu, a rampant gambler who would request a serving of meat between two slices of bread during gambling sessions. The invention of sliced bread in the 1920s further revolutionized the sandwich-making process, making it even more convenient to prepare.
Today, sandwiches are a global favorite. They can be customized to suit virtually any taste or dietary preference, whether it's a classic BLT or a zesty banh mi. They can also be enjoyed at any time of day, from breakfast to late-night snacks. Moreover, the convenience of sandwich shops and food delivery services has made it easier than ever for people to indulge in their favorite sandwich creations at any moment.
While plenty of sandwich fillings are worthy, steak sandwiches take it a step beyond. Find out where to get the best with our list of chain restaurant steak sandwiches ranked worst to best.
12. Domino's: Philly cheese steak sandwich
Domino's Philly cheese steak sandwich deviates from the classic take on the snack we know and love. Invented in Philadelphia in 1930, the Philly cheesesteak initially consisted of roast beef and grilled onions. Cheese — or more specifically provolone — was added to the sandwich in the 1940s. Unlike the traditional version, Domino's Philly cheese steak sandwich also consists of green peppers and mushrooms, as well as provolone and American cheese.
Domino's take has received predominantly tepid feedback from the chain's patrons. Consumers highlight that while the sandwich has a decent amount of cheese, the same can't be said for the steak, which is noticeably scarce. Mickey Wilstone of the Orulio News Network comments that although the beef isn't "as offensive as one might have guessed," it's more akin to a pizza topping than steak. Wilstone adds that the sandwich comes with plenty of bread and very little meat. Meanwhile, one TripAdvisor reviewer isn't as diplomatic, saying, "Disgusting Philly cheese steak sandwich. They should be ashamed to even send this out the door. I'll bet the person who made it wouldn't even eat it. [...] Never again."
11. Which Wich: Philly cheesesteak sandwich
Which Wich has a pretty cool ordering system. To purchase a sandwich, patrons get a paper bag with the corresponding sandwich type they want or one that allows them to build their own culinary creations. They then mark the bag with their name, pay for their purchase, and wait until their name is called out. Unfortunately, the ordering system is where the excitement stops because the chain's Philly cheesesteak sandwich seems to fall short of expectations.
Composed of sirloin steak, provolone, sauteed bell peppers, and caramelized onions, the Philly cheesesteak sandwich has left some diners underwhelmed. One Reddit reviewer says that the sandwich was much smaller than they expected, adding, "Welcome to Flavorless Town! [...] Unseasoned steak, as in no salt, pepper, nothing! Basic cheese, which I'm guessing they ran out of halfway making it, basic green peppers, and probably the skin of an onion." The Southern Snack YouTube channel described the Which Wich cheesesteak sandwich as messy and somewhat strange tasting. "It's very eggy. It's like eating two [...] egg slices," the reviewer explains. This is interesting since, as far as we are aware, the sandwich doesn't contain any eggs.
10. Outback Steakhouse: Prime rib sandwich
Despite its name, the Outback Steakhouse isn't an Australian invention. Instead, the chain was founded in Tampa, Florida, in 1988, when four friends decided to venture into the world of casual dining with an Australian-themed twist. While the chain specializes in steaks and seafood, it does have one sandwich on its menu.
The prime rib sandwich includes roasted prime rib, provolone cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions, and the chain's spicy bloom sauce. All the ingredients are nestled in between a toasted baguette. It's important to note that when it comes to ribs, the prime designation relates to the cut of the meat rather than its quality. While Outback Steakhouse's prime rib sandwich may sound good on paper, the menu item has failed to impress steak sandwich connoisseurs.
One dissatisfied patron says that the steak in the sandwich resembled "dried shoe leather," adding, "Prime rib is supposed to be served med rare. [...] It was not even just med but well [...] done 10x over." Another reviewer says that what they were served didn't look anything like the picture online: "They brought me the sandwich and I was shocked. It was as if I had ordered something entirely different from the menu! It was covered in mayonnaise, mushrooms, chopped up tiny pieces of beef, and dark brown onions on a crappy hamburger like bun."
9. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse: Steak sandwich
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse's steak sandwich seems to have all the right elements, save for the slightly hefty price tag of $19, as of October 2023. The menu offering comes with a sliced filet that's cooked to your desired level of doneness and a creamy béarnaise sauce. Somewhat similar to hollandaise, béarnaise is made with white wine vinegar, butter, egg yolks, lemon juice, shallots, and herbs. The sandwich features USDA Prime beef, which is of higher quality than Choice and Select beef and features abundant marbling. Instead of a flavorless roll, the sandwich is served on garlic bread.
Despite its pedigree, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse's steak sandwich seems to have failed to impress some of the chain's patrons. One unimpressed customer complains that the sandwich they were served looked nothing like the photo on the menu, saying, "I ordered a steak sandwich which in the photo had lovely slices stacked next to one another. And I ordered medium rare. In reality, the sandwich was various sizes and shaped pieces of meat in varying degrees of doneness."
That being said, some reviewers disagreed and enjoyed the dish. David Beck describes the sandwich as "awesome" on his YouTube channel, adding, "The bread, more precisely garlic bread, was buttery. [It] was crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The filet was amazing. It had blue cheese on it, which was awesome. [...] I definitely want to get one again."
8. Firehouse Subs: Firehouse steak & cheese sandwich
True to its name, Firehouse Subs was founded by two firefighters in 1994. While the Firehouse steak & cheese sandwich is one among many beef sub offerings, it's the only one that comes with sauteed steak. The other ingredients in the sandwich include melted provolone cheese, bell peppers, caramelized onions, and mayo. Firehouse's steak & cheese sandwich has seen a range of feedback, both good and bad. One sandwich enthusiast says that Firehouse Subs is their favorite chain, elaborating, "I may be slightly addicted to the Firehouse Steak & Cheese. It's a little pricey for a sandwich, but the quality is always good and worth the extra cost."
Unfortunately, that's not the reaction of all consumers and some see the sandwich in a completely different light. One reviewer says, "Steak and cheese sandwich was dry and had no condiments with it." Another patron unfavorably compares the sandwich to the Philly sandwich offered by Jersey Mike's: "The firehouse sub has significantly less meat in it, and the meat and bread don't taste as good as Jersey Mike's. The bread does not seem to be freshly made, or it is a different type of bread that is harder and tougher."
7. Panera Bread: Toasted steak and white cheddar sandwich
Although Panera started out by selling freshly baked bread, the chain has since expanded its menu to include pizzas, soups, salads, and, of course, sandwiches. One of the more interesting offerings is the toasted steak and white cheddar sandwich — an artisanal ciabatta filled with grass-fed beef, aged white cheddar, pickled red onions, and horseradish sauce.
Despite its seemingly well-balanced medley of flavors, the sandwich has garnered mixed reviews from patrons. On a positive note, Andrew LaSane from Insider ranked it as his favorite Panera Bakery menu item, praising the way the perfectly melted cheese and crispy bread complement the juicy and flavorful steak cuts. However, not everybody agrees with LaSane's review.
One patron says that while the toasted steak and white cheddar is their favorite sandwich at Panera, the offering can be hit or miss. "Most of the time it's fine but sometimes, like today, it's just gross looking. Red, undercooked meat, greasy melted cheese, and just generally unappealing," they explain. Another reviewer echoes this sentiment, saying, "The amount of horseradish on this sandwich is burning my nose. This is the worst sandwich I've ever received from Panera. I usually love this sandwich but [this time] it's almost uneatable."
6. Chili's: Philly cheesesteak sandwich
The only beef offering among many chicken sandwiches, Chili's' Philly cheesesteak sandwich is composed of thin slices of steak, grilled onions and bell peppers, white queso, and jalapeños for an extra kick, all served in a toasted buttery roll. While we can't be sure what type of beef goes into the sandwich, it's definitely not grass-fed. Chili's briefly flirted with the idea of introducing grass-fed burger patties in 2016, but these disappeared by 2017, presumably not attracting enough interest from customers.
The Philly cheesesteak sandwich lacks consistency, and some customers love it while others find it disappointing. The main issue seems to be the type of cheese used. While the menu lists the ingredient as "white queso," one reviewer identifies the ingredient as either provolone or Cheez Whiz, adding, "They both were good. It was something about the provolone, though, that made the sandwich richer." Another patron remarks that there is something rather runny about the sandwich, saying, "[The] bun was saturated, couldn't even pick up the steak sandwich."
5. Charleys: Steak Philly cheesesteak sandwich
Charleys' unique take on the classic cheesesteak sandwich consists of steak, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo. It's made with grilled USDA Choice steak, which is a high-quality beef with less marbling than USDA Prime but more than USDA Select beef. Since it's on the leaner side, it tends to be tender but slightly less juicy than its higher-grade counterpart. The sandwich is available in three sizes — small, medium, and large — to accommodate both small and large appetites.
The reviews of Charleys' steak Philly cheesesteak sandwich are mixed. One patron calls the sandwich "excellent," adding that it's the best Philly cheesesteak sandwich they have ever tasted. Another reviewer echoes this sentiment, saying that the menu item is "very tasty." However, not everybody is as excited about the menu item, with one customer saying, "The so-called 'steak' on my sandwich tasted like burned paper."
4. Potbelly Sandwich Works: Roast beef sandwich
Potbelly Sandwich Works features around 20 sandwich choices on its menu, making it one of the go-to places in the country to enjoy freshly made sandwiches. One of the stars of the menu is the steakhouse beef sandwich. Simple yet indulgent, the menu item includes Angus roast beef, provolone, crumbled cheese, and horseradish aioli. For purists, the chain also offers the roast beef version of the sandwich with Angus roast beef and provolone.
Despite the somewhat unusual combination of flavors — think horseradish and crumbly blue cheese — the sandwich has received overwhelmingly positive reviewers. For instance, The Southern Snack rates the menu item at 8.5 out of 10, while the Stupid Food Review Show, With JIAT gives it a cool 9 out of 10. However, not everybody is on the same page when it comes to the meaty meal. One Doordash reviewer in particular seems unimpressed with the offering, saying, "My sandwich was a mess of horseradish aioli, with more sauce on it than meat. [...] Expensive disappointment."
3. Jersey Mike's: Mike's famous Philly sandwich
At Jersey Mike's, all subs are assigned their own numbers, and when it comes to steak, the chain offers four choices. Number 17 is Mike's Famous Philly, which includes steak, onions, peppers, and American cheese. Number 66 is Portabella cheese steak, which is identical to Mike's Famous Philly, but also includes portobello mushrooms. Number 43 is a chipotle cheese steak, which is also essentially Mike's Famous Philly with an extra kick of the chain's spicy chipotle mayo. Lastly, number 6, roast beef and provolone gets its name from its contents — roast beef and provolone. The sandwiches can be made on white bread, rosemary parmesan bread, wheat bread, or a gluten-free option (at an additional cost).
Despite the fact that it's made with USDA Choice beef, Mike's Famous Philly sandwich has received relatively positive feedback from customers. The sandwich has been ranked as the second most popular Mike's sub by Tasting Table, which praises the menu item for its balance of flavors. In particular, the outlet applauds the item's finely shaved and flavorful beef, the creamy and slightly salty American cheese, and the hint of sweetness imparted by the onions. One reviewer says that they love the menu item, adding, "Thin, tender pieces of sliced beef, flavorful with each bite, onions, peppers, and white cheese on a soft sub bun. Easy to bite thru the soft bun and tender meat. Just a really good hot sub."
2. Del Frisco's Grille: Shaved steak sandwich
Del Frisco's Grille's shaved steak sandwich comes with USDA Prime top round, sourced from the upper portion of the hind legs of a cow. Since these muscles aren't exercised as much, this cut is more tender than other sections of the round. The shaved top round is served with creamy horseradish on a soft French roll. The dish also comes au jus, a term that translates to "with juice" in French. More specifically, it refers to the juices released by the beef during the cooking process, often used as an accompaniment to a meal.
The shaved steak sandwich has received mostly positive reviews from patrons, who have lauded its blend of flavors and the option to personalize it to their liking. One TripAdvisor reviewer compares the dish to a French dip sandwich, which also normally comes with a dipping broth, adding, "The au jus and horseradish were a nice touch and really brought the otherwise bland meat to life." On the downside, the occasional patron found the sandwich average, with one commenting, "The bread was uninteresting tho the actual steak was good."
1. The Capital Grille: Ribeye steak sandwich
At over $30 as of October 2023, Capital Grille's ribeye steak sandwich may not be the most budget-friendly lunch option. Nonetheless, it's important to note that this sub stands a world apart from your ordinary, run-of-the-mill steak sandwich. Simple yet indulgent, the sandwich consists of a ribeye steak, expertly grilled to your exact specifications, caramelized onions, and creamy Havarti cheese. All of this goodness is nestled between two slices of freshly grilled French loaf. The Capital Grille also serves miniature tenderloin sandwiches with mushrooms and herb cheese, which are perfect for sharing.
The ribeye steak sandwich is a hit with patrons. One happy reviewer explains why they are partial to the dish, saying, "The ribeye sandwich is the best you will ever have. I was served the sandwich with a steak knife but didn't need it, the ribeye was tender and melted in your mouth." Another patron agrees, commenting, "The steak is literally cooked to perfection — medium rare! The French loaf looks like it will be very hard to bite into until you actually do and it's that flawless crunch on the outside with the soft breading on the inside."