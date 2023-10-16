Blind Bake Your Pie In The Air-Fryer For A Perfectly Crispy Texture

If you have a fairly large air fryer, it probably takes up a fair amount of counter-top real estate. While some appliances, such as coffee makers, are able to come out with space-saving versions (Keurig's K-Mini and K-slim being prime examples), it's really hard to reduce your air fryer's footprint without reducing its capacity. Still, if you have an air fryer that's big enough to fit an entire pie inside, you might as well put it to good use by, well, baking a pie.

Okay, not an entire pie. Since the heat in an air fryer comes from the top, if you bake a whole pie the top crust may burn while the bottom stays raw and the filling drips out and gunks up the appliance. If you make something like lemon meringue, key lime, or French silk pie, though, you'll want to blind-bake the pie crust, and air fryers do this job perfectly. The top-down heat, when applied to a thin single-layer crust, gets it crispy in anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes depending on the heat and the size of your air fryer. As a bonus, using your air fryer to make the pie crust will allow you to free up the oven for other uses, or, should pie-making be your only kitchen project for the day, avoid turning it on at all.