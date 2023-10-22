Triple Citrus Yogurt Popsicles Recipe
Popsicles are a source of nostalgia for many people. As kids, it was a delight to unwrap something sweet and frozen that came on a stick, because everyone knows eating treats is way more fun that way. However, it's even more fun to eat a popsicle you made yourself, rather than relying on store-bought options that tend to be packed with processed ingredients. And thanks to the convenience of popsicle molds, it's also quite easy to make them! This particular popsicle recipe uses three types of citrus and yogurt for a frozen treat that's sweet, tangy, and all grown-up. Plus, you don't even need to cook anything.
"There is so much flavor locked in citrus zest — much more than the juice alone!" recipe developer Patterson Watkins explains. "By combining the juice and the zest, we are unlocking all the aromatics, tang, tartness, and natural sweetness in these lemons, limes, and oranges." Without further ado, here's how to make these handheld creamsicle-inspired summer delights.
Gather your citrus yogurt popsicle ingredients
For this recipe, you'll need three types of citrus juice and zest — specifically those of limes, oranges, and lemons. Next, grab your preferred brand of vanilla yogurt and honey. That's it!
Step 1: Combine the citrus juices and zests
Place the lemon, lime, and orange juices in 3 separate bowls, then add the zests to their corresponding juices.
Step 2: Add the honey
Divide the honey among the juice bowls and stir to combine.
Step 3: Fill the popsicle molds
Place 1-2 tablespoons yogurt into each popsicle mold and top with 1-2 tablespoons of the lime juice and zest mixture.
Step 4: Insert the popsicle sticks
Insert popsicle sticks into the molds and freeze for 30 minutes to firm up slightly.
Step 5: Add more yogurt and juice
Place 1-2 more tablespoons yogurt into each popsicle mold and top with 1-2 tablespoons of the orange juice and zest mixture. Return to the freezer for 30 minutes.
Step 6: Add the final citrus layer and freeze
Place a final 1-2 tablespoons yogurt into each popsicle mold and top with 1-2 tablespoons of the lemon juice and zest mixture. Return to the freezer and freeze for 4 hours or until completely firm.
Step 7: Remove popsicles from molds and serve
Once frozen, carefully remove the popsicles from the molds and serve. Freeze any leftover popsicles.
Can you prep citrus yogurt popsicles in advance?
If you like preparing your treats ahead of time so you'll have a sweet surprise waiting for you in the future, you're in luck when it comes to these popsicles. "There are oodles of prep-ahead options with this recipe, from juicing your citrus — and making the sweet zesty mixtures, which can hold up for a day or two — to spreading out the freezing and filling steps," Watkins explains. "Once you complete the first filling step and insert your popsicle sticks, you can freeze those overnight and continue with the remainder the following day."
So, don't sweat it if you're feeling tired or have a busy week. This recipe is quite flexible, and, of course, since popsicles are frozen, you won't need to worry about your desserts going bad quickly; they'll last for quite a while in your freezer.
Are yogurt popsicles healthy?
Sugary treats aren't necessarily known for being the pinnacle of health, but as far as treats go, these popsicles are a nice, refreshing, and reasonable choice. "I would classify these popsicles in the healthy-ish or healthier category than your typical store-bought, fruity, ice cream-based frozen treats," says Watkins. "By using fresh citrus juice and zest, natural sweeteners (like the honey used in this recipe, or agave), and yogurt (either regular or low fat), the healthier argument could absolutely be made."
However, healthy doesn't mean rigid; you still have plenty of room to experiment with flavors or substitutions if you don't have exactly what's on the recipe list. "If you have a preference or an abundance of citrusy options available, I gladly encourage you to play and experiment," Watkins says. "Grapefruit would be fun (and pretty). Tangerines too!" As for the creamy boost of protein offered by the yogurt, even that part of the recipe is adaptable. While Watkins prefers vanilla for the "creamsicle vibe," she says you're free to use various flavors, Greek yogurt, or event plant-based yogurt in your popsicle making.
- ½ cup lime juice
- ½ cup orange juice
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon lime zest
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- ¾ cup honey
- 3 cups vanilla yogurt
|Calories per Serving
|127
|Total Fat
|0.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|3.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|27.2 g
|Sodium
|41.8 mg
|Protein
|3.3 g