Lemon Zest Vs. Lemon Juice: When And How To Use Each In Your Cooking

Lemon is one of those ingredients that seems to crop up in just about every recipe. Roasting a chicken? Squeeze some lemon on it. Making an apple pie? Ditto. Cocktails taste better with lemon. Salad tastes better with lemon. Even limes taste better with lemon if you look at the number of lemon-lime flavored products out there. You name it, lemon suits it. When following recipes that incorporate this miraculous citrus, however, you'll have noticed that some call for lemon juice while others call for lemon zest. Some recipes call for both. You might assume that the two are interchangeable –- they are both part of lemons, after all — but there are several key differences that make them distinct from each other.

Lemon juice includes the liquid and sometimes the pulp that is produced when you squeeze a lemon. The zest is the outside layer of the fruit known as the flavedo. It is part of the peel but does not include the spongy white inner layer that has a bitter taste. Broadly speaking, both the juice and the zest provide a strong lemony flavor, but when you get into more detail, they have different functions.