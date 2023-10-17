Carla Hall's Favorite Type Of Dessert - Exclusive

At this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), acclaimed television personality, chef, and cookbook author Carla Hall co-hosted Baking Championships: Fall Flavors alongside Duff Goldman to celebrate some of the best bakers in New York City and to highlight the exceptional flavors of the season.

We sat down with Carla Hall during the baking festivities to learn about which sweets she's most excited about preparing this holiday season and to tackle the quintessential question for any baker: If you could only choose one dessert to prepare, what dessert would it be?

"I'm going to say pie," Hall shared without much hesitation. That is a pretty strong pick because pies can be made sweet or savory and their flavor profiles vary dramatically based on their crust and their filling. Their flavors can and should be adapted to honor seasonal produce, which makes them winning desserts to pair uniquely with holiday celebrations throughout the year.