Dunkin's Holiday Menu Is Allegedly Arriving A Day After Spooky Season

Though Halloween is still weeks away, Dunkin' fans are chomping at the bit for this year's holiday menu. Luckily for them, the coffee chain's holiday menu has already been leaked by a couple of different sources. The more, the merrier, right?

If the leaked menus are to be believed, the chain is bringing back several of our favorite Dunkin' holiday items on November 1, including the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. Additional hot chocolate, chai, and cold brew options will be available on the Dunkin' app, and customers will also be able to once again get their hands on Triple Chocolate muffins.

In terms of new items, Dunkin' is allegedly introducing a snickerdoodle-esque Spiced Cookie Coffee (served hot or iced) and loaded hash browns, which appear to be smothered with ooey-gooey melted cheese and topped with savory bacon bits. That being said, while the leak has been met mostly with excitement, not everyone is seeing their favorite items on the menu.