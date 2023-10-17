Dunkin's Holiday Menu Is Allegedly Arriving A Day After Spooky Season
Though Halloween is still weeks away, Dunkin' fans are chomping at the bit for this year's holiday menu. Luckily for them, the coffee chain's holiday menu has already been leaked by a couple of different sources. The more, the merrier, right?
If the leaked menus are to be believed, the chain is bringing back several of our favorite Dunkin' holiday items on November 1, including the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. Additional hot chocolate, chai, and cold brew options will be available on the Dunkin' app, and customers will also be able to once again get their hands on Triple Chocolate muffins.
In terms of new items, Dunkin' is allegedly introducing a snickerdoodle-esque Spiced Cookie Coffee (served hot or iced) and loaded hash browns, which appear to be smothered with ooey-gooey melted cheese and topped with savory bacon bits. That being said, while the leak has been met mostly with excitement, not everyone is seeing their favorite items on the menu.
Several fan-favorites won't be returning to Dunkin' this holiday season
Understandably, not every preexisting Dunkin' holiday item can return to the menu if the chain wants to introduce new items. However, the swapping of one specific festive drink for another has left many fans feeling betrayed.
Most notably, many people are complaining about how this year's menu doesn't include the Gingerbread Latte. One Instagram user commented, "Everything but gingerbread. Just keep digging the turkey knife in deeper each holiday season, Dunkin'." Others agreed that this underrated Dunkin' holiday drink should've been on the menu, perhaps even in the place of the Cookie Butter Cold Brew.
In light of Dunkin' reportedly bringing back its holiday sprinkle donuts on November 29, several fans also questioned where the Cookie Butter Donut was. After all, how are you supposed to have the cookie butter experience if you don't have a donut to enjoy alongside your Cookie Butter Cold Brew? Maybe it'll be back next year, but in the meantime, let's just enjoy the items that did return.