The Disappointing Downside Of Nugget Ice

This year, Starbucks finally switched to nugget ice, jumping on the trend started by Sonic for better-textured ice. And who could blame the company? The coffee giant sells tons of iced drinks, and certainly has the revenue to outfit its vast empire with new ice machines. For now, this ice change has a limited release to gauge customer response; so far, the feedback from regulars has been surprisingly mixed thanks to one disappointing downside of this particular ice type.

Nugget ice is popular for a reason, owed largely to its satisfying crunchy-chewy texture. This switch may be great news for Starbucks customers who enjoy iced teas and refreshers, but nugget ice (also called pellet ice) will likely not be a great choice for those who enjoy iced shaken espressos. According to one Starbucks employee on Reddit, "[a]ll of your shaken espressos will need to be shaken even more vigorously, otherwise there won't be foam to speak of." To create a frothy texture from aeration, it's better to use large ice cubes because they don't melt or break apart as easily from strong shaking. Nugget ice, on the other hand, is significantly less dense than standard ice causing it to break down in the shaker instead of staying whole which leads to less efficient aeration. Starbucks is all about how quickly it can push drinks out the door, and baristas are likely not going to start expending additional energy and time to make sure they're getting the same results with new ice.