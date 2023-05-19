Starbucks Is Finally Getting Nugget Ice

Your favorite blended and iced drinks from Starbucks are about to undergo a cool new change. Starbucks revealed this week that it will be changing the type of ice cubes it uses to the popular nugget ice, which is the same type of ice that is widely incorporated in Sonic locations around the United States. Right now the popular coffee chain uses a style of chipped ice cubes to make their chilly drink concoctions such as Refreshers, Cold Brews, as well as the iconic creamy blended Frappuccinos.

Although the entire transition from the current chipped ice to the new nugget ice may take a few years to complete, Starbucks hopes that the change will be for the better sake of increasing efficiency and overall enjoyment for the customer. Starbucks will need new ice machines capable of creating uniquely chewable ice to bring the nuggets into every store. In a statement to Insider, the Starbucks company said that "Like many of our recent investments, this machine allows partners to focus on delivering the Starbucks experience while hand-crafting the same delicious, high-quality iced beverages our customers have come to expect from Starbucks." Let's take a look at exactly what nugget ice is and how it will affect the future of your icy Starbucks beverages.