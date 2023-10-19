Carla Hall's Most Spectacular Baking Fail - Exclusive

Even seasoned bakers like Food Network television personality and acclaimed chef Carla Hall experience baking fails. It's easy to think that once you've mastered a culinary art you're immune to missteps in the kitchen, but a baking blunder can happen to anyone. We recently spoke with Carla Hall at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) where she was co-hosting the Baking Championship: Fall Flavors event alongside chef Duff Goldman to learn about her culinary secrets as well as about the time a recipe in her kitchen completely fell apart — literally.

"Oh my god. I was making a pound cake and it was so beautiful," she revealed. "I'm looking in the oven, I'm like: This is going to be a really good one. I take it out and it literally collapses." Baked goods can collapse for a number of reasons, but the most common instance happens when a baker opens their oven during the baking process, which can cause the dough to sink.