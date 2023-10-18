Putting Apple Pie Cheesecake In Taco Shells Provides Much Needed Crunch

We're all about creative food mashups that fuse together two different cultures or cuisines to create an unexpected bite. We've seen some truly creative dessert mashups like the brookie, a brownie and cookie, and of course, the cronut, a croissant and donut hybrid. With the seasons changing and the holidays upon us, now's the perfect time to try a fall-themed dessert mashup. Apple pie is synonymous with fall, and while apple pie is delicious on its own, it's often missing a good crunch.

That's where apple pie cheesecake tacos come in. Yes, you heard that right. Instead of a traditional pie crust, apple pie cheesecake tacos use a crunchy tortilla shell instead. Unlike graham cracker crust or flaky pie crust, the tortilla crisps up all around, making it the perfect hand-held bite to hold the sweet apple filling. The apple pie portion of this recipe comes into play with either stewed apples or pre-made apple pie filling, while the cheesecake acts as the sweet and creamy filling for the taco. While you can easily swap out the apples for pre-made pie filling, you'll want to make the cheesecake filling with cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla. No baking is required, though it will need time to chill.