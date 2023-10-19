Sprinkle Your Pie Crust With Turbinado Sugar For An Extra Shine

At its heart, baking is a science that already requires some level of chemistry. But there's also a level of artistry needed to craft the perfect baked good, such as a perfectly browned, shiny pie crust. One of the secrets of the trade is using turbinado sugar; just give the top of your pie crust an egg or milk wash and then sprinkle on the turbinado. This allows the sugar to stick evenly and provides an additional shine.

While all sugar can provide pie crusts with some amount of shine and sparkle, the benefit of using the turbinado variety comes from its unique, unrefined character. It's usually created from sugarcane juice processed just one single time, meaning some molasses remains in the crystals. This is what provides the brownish color and more complex flavor, as well as its larger crystals. These crystals don't melt in the oven's heat, meaning they'll retain their shape and sparkle even after baking, which typical granulated sugar won't.