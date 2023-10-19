For The Viral Cheesecake Swirl Upgrade, All You Need Is A Syringe And Toothpick

It would take years of training and a number of special tools to make a dessert on par with one of Amaury Guichon's chocolate masterpieces. However, that doesn't mean you have to build a state-of-the-art kitchen or put yourself through culinary school to impress your friends and family with a beautiful sweet treat. There are several gourmet desserts that are deceptively easy to make, and if cheesecake is the preferred ending to your meal, you can even give it a restaurant-worthy design using a few common instruments that you may already have on hand.

As it turns out, all it takes to give your cheesecake that beautiful swirl pattern that you've seen plastered on the pages of food magazines is a syringe and a toothpick — who would've thought? TikTok user @gratefulheartcollective demonstrated how they use the tools, and their method might be easier than you think.

They start by filling a syringe with raspberry purée, which you'll want to make sure is strained if you're making it from scratch. The TikToker then carefully dispenses small dots of the purée in a spiral pattern on the surface of an unbaked cheesecake. Finally, they drag the toothpick spirally through all of the dots in a single take, starting with the first one on the outermost edge of the cheesecake, creating a gorgeous heart swirl pattern on the top of the dessert.