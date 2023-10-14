The Ultimate Guide To Cheesecakes From Around The World

The first cheesecake is believed to have originated thousands of years ago on the Greek island of Samos. Although anthropologists uncovered 4,000-year-old cheese molds in the region, it's highly probable that dairy predates even this ancient discovery. Historically, cheesecake was regarded as an excellent source of energy and was apparently served to athletes during the inaugural Olympic games in 776 B.C. at Olympia in southern Greece.

While the first versions of cheesecakes were likely made from wheat, flour, honey, and cheese, modern-day recipes have evolved significantly, resulting in an array of diverse variations of the sweet treat across the globe. Today's cheesecakes reflect the culinary preferences of different regions worldwide, with many recipes incorporating local ingredients to create distinctive flavors and textures unique to the cuisine.

Ready to find out more about the diverse flavors and ingredients that make each cheesecake special and worth tasting? Check out our guide to cheesecakes from around the world.