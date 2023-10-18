Our Favorite Bites From Alex Guarnaschelli And Gabriele Bertaccini's Taste Of Italy At NYCWFF

A bite of the classic square slice from Di Fara Pizza is akin to taking a bite of New York City pizza history. The slices served at the NYCWFF Taste of Italy event kept it simple with a tangy tomato sauce, topped with a three-cheese blend that featured fresh buffalo mozzarella, fior di latte, and Parmigiano Reggiano. And just like it's served in the shop, fresh scissor-cut basil topped off each slice. The thicker crust was perfectly crunchy and caramelized on the bottom, with a well-developed flavor and soft texture throughout the rest of the dough.

Now considered one of the most famous pizza shops in all of New York City, Domenico "Dom" DeMarco founded the original Di Fara Pizza on Avenue J in Brooklyn in 1965. DeMarco opened up shortly after moving to NYC from Italy, and for nearly 60 years he could be found behind the counter at the iconic pizza shop, making the same pizzas that put Di Fara on the map.

While De Marco passed away in March of 2022, the shop lives on with chef Danny Rella at the helm — even expanding to include a location at Manhattan's South Street Seaport. The Sicilian-style square pie can be ordered at both brick-and-mortar pizza shop locations, as well as online via Goldbelly if you can't make it to NYC for a slice.