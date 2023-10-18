Against All Odds, Trader Joe's Orange Chicken Made Reddit's Naughty List

Introduced in 2004, Trader Joe's frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken has become the stuff of legend. The bite-sized chicken morsels wrapped in crunchy breading and tossed in a sweet and slightly spicy citrus sauce have been a fan favorite for years, enjoying a protracted reign as Trader Joe's favorite overall product, per Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. While all of this would have you believe T.J.'s Orange Chicken is beyond reproach, the store's fans tell a very different story online.

In a recent Reddit thread, one user asked the question, "What do you think is the most overrated Trader Joe's product?" While thousands of commenters put in their two cents, few products were called out more frequently than the frozen orange chicken. "The orange chicken used to be good, but now the meat tastes terrible," one commenter wrote. Another added that the orange chicken was good "many years ago but boy oh boy [it has] gone so down hill." The meat's bizarre texture seemed to be a running theme among commenters, with one claiming,"TJ's orange chicken tastes like it's mostly skin and trimmings full of fat."