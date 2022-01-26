This Is Trader Joes' Best Food, According To The Customer Choice Awards

Hey Fearless Flyers, it may only be January, but the time is nigh for one of the most important lists of the year. Move over, Buzzfeed. Get out of here, Billboard. There is only one countdown or listicle of interest this week, and it's the Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. Voted by the people, for the people, this is an eight-category list (according to, well, People), in which devoted Trader Joe's customers have popped over to the grocery store's website to place their ballots, declaring their top five overall favorites, along with a winner for the store's finest in a range of categories.

TJ's is known for its vitals and vittles, from the hand soap you can't live without to the emergency birthday-card-and-flowers you stopped in for on the way to your pal's party. But true ride-or-die members of the brand's cult-like following put the casual customer to shame with their expertise, knowing exactly when to hit a store for a seasonal favorite, or putting items to a Beatles test by seeing if the product name syncs up to the tune of "Eleanor Rigby." And if these fine folks say that the Mandarin Orange Chicken is Trader Joes' best food, you might want to stop by your local trading post and pick up a package.