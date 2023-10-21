The Viral Thousand-Layer Bake That's Perfect For Post-Apple Picking

Apple season is here — the months of September to November to be exact. While this time is still upon us, the coziest fall activity to do is go apple picking. The only downside of apple picking is that you end up taking too many apples home — more than what you can eat. But there's no such thing as too much of a good thing when your kitchen has the potential to be filled with the warm scent of apple recipes. If you're looking for some cinnamon-filled inspiration before you bake yet another apple pie (a time-consuming classic), try something with a similar flavor, but smaller and easier to make. The viral thousand-layer bake is perfect for post-apple picking.

The thousand-layer apple has a very intriguing name. Although it doesn't have a thousand layers in it, it certainly has way more than you'd expect. As seen in a viral Instagram post, this baked apple pastry consists of thinly sliced layers of apple resting atop a delicate puff pastry. It has predominant flavor notes of butter, cinnamon, and apple. They are baked in small ramekins, containing roughly one apple each. Thus, these unique pastries are the perfect single-serving desserts that are easy to make in large groups.