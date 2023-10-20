Ree Drummond's Creepy Connection To Killers Of The Flower Moon

A memo from Ladd Drummond's grandfather, Fred Gentner Drummond, to his brother, Jack showed that $15,000 was borrowed from Myron Bangs Jr. to pay for William Hale's land. "He [Bangs] on several occasions wrote U.S. officials and suggested that he thought that his guardians — one was Roy Cecil Drummond, and later it was Fred Gentner Drummond — were improperly using his land, that he didn't trust the way that they were managing his money," Rachel Adams-Heard told Slate.

Adams-Heard interviewed Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who admitted that, while he never knew his ancestors were guardians, he always thought the exchange looked like a valid transaction, especially since it was paid back. As for Hale's land, Ree Drummond's father-in-law sold it, and in 2001, Chuck Drummond sold it to Ted Turner. In 2016, Turner sold it at auction, and the Osage Nation bought it back.

This was a moment in time that the Osage Nation assistant principal chief, Raymond Red Corn, will never forget. "This represented an opportunity to buy one of the biggest chunks of Osage County that would come on the market in our lifetime," he said (via Bloomberg). Ree Drummond's link to "Killers of the Flower Moon" may be small, but as more people are rooting for legislation that would send additional Osage land back to the Osage Nation, there will no doubt be people curious about what Drummond's family will do with the mineral rights they still own.