Costco's New 157-Piece Le Creuset Set Includes Everything But The Kitchen Sink

If you're looking for a new set of cookware, you should check Costco for the latest Le Creuset deal. This massive deal on the beloved cookware brand is causing the internet to go wild and Costco's own website to overload with traffic. If you haven't seen this Le Creuset set making the rounds, you may be surprised to discover just how thoroughly stocked it is. It has a whopping 157 pieces, so you can basically fill your kitchen cabinets from scratch with just one set.

Fans of the popular brand know just how heavy one piece of this cookware is, so it's really no surprise that after purchasing a set of 157 pieces, it has to be delivered to you on a pallet. Costco is selling this huge set for $4,499.99. And, for most folks, this is still a pretty sizable price tag. When you break it down, though, this puts each piece at $29. This is a great price for any good cookware set but especially for a high-end brand like Le Creuset, which charges around $370 for their 5.5-quart Dutch oven. If you're thinking that this price still seems too steep, it turns out it actually isn't. The set has already sold out.