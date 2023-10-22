What Is Pan De Cristal And What Does It Taste Like?

Pan de cristal is a Spanish phrase that means "glass bread" and at first glance, the name looks like the world's worst descriptor. There is nothing remotely transparent about this seemingly dense loaf — it's just a solid brown log on the outside. Underneath the crust, though, it hides a surprise: This bread is holier than Vatican City at Eastertime.

Presumably, the "glass" part of the name is meant to refer to the "windows" that appear in the loaf since instead of crumbs, the gluten in the dough forms what appears more like a bread version of Swiss cheese. As for the taste, it tastes, well, bready. Yeasty, Kind of plain as there are no special ingredients other than the extra-high protein flour needed to retain the high moisture level that makes the dough take on its holey appearance, although it's possible to make a sourdough version that tastes like sourdough (or sour dough). The texture, though, is crunchy on the outside and airy inside. In short, pan de cristal is the perfect loaf for those who really only enjoy the crust and don't care for all the bready stuff inside.