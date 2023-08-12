Common Mistakes That Are Making Your Sandwich Soggy

The humble — and sometimes not so humble — sandwich dates back to 1762 in England. The credit for inventing the sandwich is usually given to John Montagu, a British statesman and the fourth Earl of Sandwich. Known as a prolific gambler, Montagu would often spend long periods of time at the card table. Not wanting to interrupt his gaming flow, Montagu would ask the cooks for a hand-friendly meal he could eat while gambling. He would be served two slices of bread filled with meat, giving birth to the sandwich we all know and love today. And while a sandwich recipe didn't make an appearance in an American cookbook until 1815, the snack took off in the states during the Great Depression.

Today, sandwiches have become ubiquitous globally thanks to their versatility. From classic combinations like ham and cheese to more exotic options, such as the Monte Cristo, the bready bites offer endless possibilities for customization. While sandwiches are generally straightforward to prepare, there are certain pitfalls that have the potential to dampen even the finest efforts. This is because even small amounts of moisture can transform a slice of bread into a soft and mushy mess and often lead to an undesirable melding of flavors.

While the best way to dodge sodden sandwiches is to eat them immediately after preparation, sometimes this just isn't a possibility. Luckily, a few simple assembly and storage tactics can stop your sandwich from turning into a soggy mess. Keep reading to find out more!