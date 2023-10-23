What You Should Do With Your Used Cooking Oil (Instead Of Tossing It Out)

While deep-fried foods are tasty, there are downsides to this cooking method, not the least of which is that it can be very wasteful if you only use the oil just one time. You may be pouring a quart or more into the pot, depending on how big the fryer and how large a batch you're cooking, and cooking oil, like everything else at the grocery store, comes at a price. Well, in order not to be wasteful, let's turn to the three R's and see what they advise. The first of these, reduce, would imply that we choose different cooking methods like pan-frying where the oil is absorbed into the food (and hence into our bodies), The second, however, is re-use, and that's something you can definitely do if you want to keep on deep frying.

To store your oil for re-use, you'll first need to let it cool, then strain out any stray bits of cooked breading or batter that may have dropped off as your food was frying. Put it in a jar, cap it, and keep it in the pantry. As to how many times you can re-use it, this is likely going to depend on what kind of oil it is, what types of things you've fried, and how high a temperature it reached. Still, as long as it doesn't look or smell funny, you can keep on re-using it. Once it does turn rancid, though, that's time for the third "R": recycling.