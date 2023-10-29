Recipes Preparation One-Pot Recipes

Beef And Butternut Squash Skillet Recipe

By Catherine Brookes/

This warming recipe by Catherine Brookes is sure to have you savoring the rich, comforting flavors of fall. Made with fresh, wholesome ingredients and minimal effort, this beef and butternut squash skillet is a one-pan wonder that brings together the heartiness of ground beef, the sweetness of butternut squash, and a medley of vibrant vegetables. 

The star of this dish is the butternut squash, with its bright orange hue and natural sweetness adding a delightful twist to the savory flavors. Paired with the earthy notes of kale, the crispness of red bell pepper, and the subtle kick of red pepper flakes, each bite is packed with deliciousness! Ground beef, browned to perfection, anchors the dish with its savory depth, while soy sauce and tomato paste give off even more umami richness. With a touch of garlic and a splash of beef broth, this skillet transforms into a savory indulgence that's the ultimate cozy fall creation.

Gather the ingredients for this beef and butternut squash skillet recipe

This dish is packed with hearty and vibrant ingredients. You'll first need a little olive oil to heat up the skillet, followed by diced butternut squash, red onion, red bell pepper, ground beef, and garlic. Tomato paste, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, and beef broth add to the savory flavors, while chopped kale gives an extra boost of color and goodness.

Step 1: Heat the oil

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Step 2: Fry the veg

Add butternut squash, red onion, and bell pepper and fry for 6-8 minutes, until softened.

Step 3: Add the beef and garlic

Add ground beef and garlic and cook for another 6-8 minutes, stirring and breaking the meat down with a wooden spoon as you go.

Step 4: Add liquids and flavorings

Add tomato paste, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, and beef broth. Let simmer for 15 minutes.

Step 5: Add kale

Add the kale, cover the skillet, and simmer for another few minutes until the kale has wilted down.

Step 6: Season and serve

Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving.

How can you switch up these beef and butternut squash skillet ingredients?

The beauty of easy one-pan recipes like this beef and butternut squash skillet is their adaptability, allowing you to tailor the ingredients to your preferences or what you have on hand. In this case, there are plenty of opportunities to switch things up.

For a leaner option, swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or chicken. The mild flavors will still pair wonderfully with the sweetness of butternut squash, offering a lighter twist without sacrificing taste. If you're in the mood for something even heartier, ground lamb can add a distinct richness, infusing the dish with a hint of Mediterranean flair. For a vegan option, skip the beef altogether and opt for a vegetable broth, then serve the squash and veggies over some cauliflower rice or a tofu scramble.

Butternut squash can also be switched up for acorn squash or sweet potatoes, each bringing their unique textures and flavors to the skillet party. Don't hesitate to play with the vegetable medley — why not throw in some zucchini or broccoli to add some variety? There's certainly the option to let your taste buds lead the way here!

What pairs well with a beef and butternut squash skillet?

This beef and butternut squash skillet is a versatile dish that pairs wonderfully with a variety of sides to create a satisfying meal. To complement the savory richness of the beef and the sweet, nutty notes of butternut squash, consider serving it over a bed of fluffy quinoa or brown rice. These grains not only add a wholesome element, but they also soak up all those delicious juices.

For a burst of freshness and a pop of color, a crisp green salad with a zesty vinaigrette makes an excellent companion to the skillet. Choose hearty greens like arugula or spinach, then toss in some cherry tomatoes or cucumber for a refreshing bite.

If you're in the mood for a cozy and comforting meal, pairing the skillet with a side of homemade mashed potatoes or polenta is a winning choice. The creaminess of these sides complements the meatiness of the skillet perfectly. Whether you opt for grains, greens, or comforting starches, it's easy to whip up a tasty and complete meal with this hearty skillet as your base.

