Beef And Butternut Squash Skillet Recipe

The beauty of easy one-pan recipes like this beef and butternut squash skillet is their adaptability, allowing you to tailor the ingredients to your preferences or what you have on hand. In this case, there are plenty of opportunities to switch things up.

For a leaner option, swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or chicken. The mild flavors will still pair wonderfully with the sweetness of butternut squash, offering a lighter twist without sacrificing taste. If you're in the mood for something even heartier, ground lamb can add a distinct richness, infusing the dish with a hint of Mediterranean flair. For a vegan option, skip the beef altogether and opt for a vegetable broth, then serve the squash and veggies over some cauliflower rice or a tofu scramble.

Butternut squash can also be switched up for acorn squash or sweet potatoes, each bringing their unique textures and flavors to the skillet party. Don't hesitate to play with the vegetable medley — why not throw in some zucchini or broccoli to add some variety? There's certainly the option to let your taste buds lead the way here!