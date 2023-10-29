Braised Pork And Apple Casserole Recipe
Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this recipe for braised pork and apple casserole, which is a delightful fusion of succulent pork, tender apples, and aromatic spices. This dish is the perfect embodiment of hearty, soul-warming comfort food, making it ideal for a cozy family dinner or a gathering of friends. As the savory pork melds with the natural sweetness of apples and fragrant herbs and spices infuse every bite, your taste buds are in for a tantalizing experience.
While this dish is delightful all year round, Topalu tells us, "I love it when I can pick up the freshest apples from a local orchard in the fall." Fittingly, this dish is especially delicious during peak apple season.
If you are new to braising pork shoulder, don't fret. Topalu notes, "I believe even the novice home cook can whip this dish together. It's rather forgiving and it would take a lot to not get a delicious end result."
Gather your braised pork and apple casserole ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need boneless pork shoulder, salt, pepper, olive oil, carrot, shallot, garlic, sage, flour, beef broth, Dijon mustard, and apples.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Season the pork
Pat the pork chunks dry with paper towels and season all over with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Add the olive oil to a deep, oven-safe pan or braiser and place on the stovetop over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Brown the pork
Add the pork to the pan and brown on all sides, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Step 5: Add carrots and shallots
Reduce the heat to medium. Add the carrot and shallots and saute for 3-4 minutes until soft.
Step 6: Put in the aromatics
Add the garlic and sage and cook for 1 more minute.
Step 7: Sprinkle in the flour
Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Step 8: Pour in the beef broth
Add 2-3 tablespoons beef broth and stir to deglaze the pan. Then, slowly add in the remaining beef broth in small increments, stirring the whole time.
Step 9: Add Dijon mustard
Stir in the Dijon mustard and season with more salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 10: Return the pork to the pan and bake
Return the pork to the pan and cover with a lid. Place into the oven and bake for 1 hour.
Step 11: Add the apple
Carefully remove the pan from the oven. Add the sliced apple and stir to combine.
Step 12: Bake some more
Return to the oven and bake for 30 more minutes.
Step 13: Cool and serve
Let cool for 10 minutes and then serve over mashed potatoes, if desired.
How should I store leftover braised pork and apple casserole?
Storing leftover braised pork and apple casserole properly is important to maintaining its flavor and prevent spoilage. Allow the casserole to cool to room temperature before storing, keeping in mind that leaving it out for too long at room temperature can promote bacterial growth. If you have a large batch of leftovers, consider portioning them into smaller containers. This will make it easier to reheat only what you need, preserving the quality of the dish. Once packed, transfer the casserole to the fridge and consume within 4 days.
If you're unable to eat it all within that time frame, freezing is a great option. Use freezer-safe containers or heavy-duty freezer bags, and be sure not to fill them up to the top, as liquids tend to expand as they freeze. It's also a good idea to remove as much air as possible to prevent freezer burn.
What pairs well with braised pork and apple casserole?
Topalu recommends serving this dish over mashed potatoes, a classic side dish that complements the richness of the pork and the sweetness of the apples. However, if you are looking for other dishes to pair this with, she notes, "This casserole can be served with creamy polenta, spaghetti, or with a side of roasted balsamic brussels sprouts." And if you prefer your potatoes another way, roasted spuds with herbs and garlic can be a great choice, providing a crispy texture and earthy flavor alongside the velvety casserole.
For a refreshing contrast to the richness of the pork, serve this dish with steamed or roasted vegetables such as green beans, carrots, or broccoli. Crusty bread or dinner rolls are a great way to soak up the delicious sauce, or, if you prefer grains, steamed rice or couscous can help sop up all the goodness while still acting as a neutral accompaniment.
- 2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, plus more to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 carrot, sliced
- 2 shallots, sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh sage
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups beef broth, divided
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 honeycrisp or gala apple, cored and thinly sliced
|Calories per Serving
|471
|Total Fat
|32.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|107.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.7 g
|Sodium
|609.7 mg
|Protein
|29.2 g