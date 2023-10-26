What Is Clafoutis And How Do You Eat It?

Clafoutis, which is both a singular and plural term, is essentially a big, fat, oven-baked pancake. The word and the dish both come from France, which means that you do not pronounce the "s" at the end — the proper way to say it is cla-foo-tee. You may sometimes see it spelled as clafouti, too, but this term is also singular and plural and the pronunciation is the same. Clafoutis is most commonly made with cherries (black cherries, for preference) and is generally seen as a dessert although its pancake-like appearance and consistency mean that it can also double as a breakfast dish.

As to how you eat clafoutis, a fork is suggested, although you could also use a knife if you wish to cut your piece up into precise bites. A plate comes in handy as well, although eating out of the pan is permissible if there are no witnesses. Clafoutis typically requires no topping apart from a dusting of powdered sugar, but some cooks like to gild the lily with the addition of whipped cream or ice cream. If you are bucking tradition to the extent of eating clafoutis as a morning meal, you can even drizzle it with pancake syrup. (Don't post pics, though, as you won't want a citation from les gendarmes de cuisine.)