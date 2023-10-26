Why Andrew Rea Doesn't Rehearse Before He Cooks On Camera - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Andrew Rea, creator of "Binging with Babish," is a busy guy. With a YouTube empire, cookware line, and multiple books already under his belt, he just released a brand-new cookbook, but this one doesn't celebrate his many successes. Instead, Rea has taken the opposite approach with this book, focusing on all of his mistakes — something he's quick to admit he's made a lot of. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, he told us that "there's not a recipe in that book that I haven't messed up at one point or another, especially the first time making it."

However, it's this unique approach and admission that qualifies Rea to teach beginners everything they need to know so they can not make the same mistakes he did — or at least if they do, they can know where they went wrong. In the new book, he offers in-depth explanations of just about everything that could possibly go sideways with each recipe. This whole business of being comfortable with mistakes in the kitchen — and encouraging others to be the same — is part of the reason why Rea doesn't rehearse before he cooks on-camera for his YouTube series. He's learning from his own mistakes so others can then learn from them, too.