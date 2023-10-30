Need-To-Know Differences Between Slow Cooker And Stove Top Soup

When you make soup, you want it to taste good and have a balance of flavors — one ingredient should not overpower all others. Also, you want a soup that not only looks appetizing, but has a texture that's appropriate for the type of soup you're making. For instance, if you're cooking a recipe meant to be creamy and smooth, lumps are generally not a good thing to encounter. While the flavor and texture largely depend on the ingredients and how you prepare them, the cooking method can be just as important.

The two most common approaches to making soup are cooking it in a slow cooker or cooking it on the stove. If you're debating on which method to use, there are a few things you should keep in mind. For instance, slow-cooking soup keeps all the ingredients and flavor sealed in, but you have to be careful not to cook it too long because the flavors can get muddled and the texture can become a little mushy. Conversely, cooking soup on a stovetop is a much quicker process that gives you more control to achieve the outcome you desire, but it requires a bit more babysitting.