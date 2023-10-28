What Celebrity Chefs Have Said About Emeril Lagasse

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last three decades or refrain from all forms of food-related entertainment, chances are you're familiar with Emeril Lagasse. If you discovered him in the early 1990s, then you probably remember his short-lived shows such as "How to Boil Water" or "Emeril & Friends," even though these programs weren't exactly hits on Food Network. Or perhaps you remember him from "Essence of Emeril," which eventually became his ticket to Food Network fame and celebrity chef status in 1995. Since then, Lagasse has become a household name, and while he may not have the television presence he once did, foodie fans will still recognize him from his frequent appearances on shows such as "The Rachael Ray Show" and "Good Morning America."

With such fame comes a wide fanbase, lots of followers, and critics, too. Some of them happen to come from within Lagasse's Food Network family and cohort of celebrity chefs. Over the years, quite a few notable names in the business have shared their thoughts about him, both good and bad. Some have formed opinions after working alongside him, and others made up their minds long before they actually met him. Interested to hear their takes from the inside? Here's what celebrity chefs have said about the great Lagasse.