Martha Stewart Has So Many Tea Rules (And Refuses To Drink PSLs)- Exclusive Interview

Aside from Pure Leaf, are there any other time-saving store-bought items you like to keep at the ready?

Butter and milk, I have to buy that. I don't have cows, so I have to buy good milk. Always organic. Good butter — usually, Vermont Creamery or some good high butter fat content. I have a very simple refrigerator, because I make everything from scratch, which is an odd thing for me to be talking about Pure Leaf because I don't have to make it, but it's delicious. If it's delicious, it can have a place in my refrigerator.

Was that the impetus for this partnership, that their product was just high quality, that it earned its position in your kitchen?

Yes, and they make an unsweetened one, which is very nice for me because I don't like a lot of sugar, except in sugary cakes.

With holidays just around the corner, what are some of your favorite dishes that you'll have on the table?

Turkey. I love a good roast turkey. I've been experimenting with, not a new method because I've done it before, but I've never really promoted it so much, and it's a parchment-wrapped roasted turkey. After you stuff your turkey and slather it with soft butter, you wrap it in an envelope of parchment paper. You need those great big sheets of baker's parchment. You wrap it this way and you staple it shut and you roast it. All the directions will be on our website, but it is so delicious, and then unwrap it about a half an hour before it's done. It then gets, it'd be almost like Peking duck skin. I cannot tell you, it is so utterly delicious. That's my new method, meaning the cheesecloth method with soaked-in butter and white wine is very good, but this I like better.

What dishes will we not find on your table this holiday season?

I like traditional Thanksgiving. I like homemade stuffings. I'm not going to have sausage stuffing, because I don't like sausage anymore. I used to like sausage, but I don't like it anymore. I make my own cranberry, I make my own pommes de terre puree, carrots. I have pretty much all the traditional things on the table.