How Brie Larson Makes The Marvelous Lasagna From 'Lessons In Chemistry'
"Lessons in Chemistry" is Apple TV+'s newest, and highly captivating, miniseries that premiered on October 13th. This eight-episode event stars Brie Larson who plays Elizabeth Zott, a genius chemist and host of a cooking show. The series, set in the 1950s, is adapted from the fictional novel by Bonnie Garmus and has been well-received by critics and fans alike. It is scheduled to conclude with its final episode on November 24, 2023. In the meantime, fans are not only hungry for more episodes but also hungry for the lasagna that Larson's character made in an episode of the show.
However, it is not just Elizabeth Zott who uses her precision and her scientific mind to develop recipes. Larson, along with co-star Lewis Pullman and the show's food consultant Courtney McBroom, recreated the show's exact lasagna recipe in a video premiered by People. The outcome was a hardy pan of lasagna that Larson dove straight into with a fork because how could you resist waiting to cut a slice from such a marvelous dish?
Lasagna ingredents require a lot of love
Although viewers didn't get any chemistry lessons during this recipe video, they got something better — a lesson in how to make lasagna. Elizabeth Zott, who cooks this lasagna in the first episode and brings it to the chemistry lab for her lunch, offers some to co-worker Calvin Evans (played by Lewis Pullman). When he takes a bite, according to Larson, "this is the beginning of the Elizabeth and Calvin relationship." Lasagna is a symbol of the character's loving relationship, much like how Larson points out that it's a dish made with love: "Lasagna is comforting and loving, and requires a lot of time and energy."
Together, Larson, Pullman, and McBroom make a marvelous lasagna that is structured with 12 layers of ultra-thin homemade pasta sheets. The filling features one of the easiest ways to elevate your lasagna by including both parmesan and ricotta cheeses plus a béchamel (roux mixed with milk). The use of bolognese instead of marinara steals the show because bolognese is heartier than marinara. Larson stirs in a trio of ground beef, ground pork, and ground pancetta to the sauce to impart extra savory flavor in each bite. This bolognese is mouth-watering, and balanced with the delicate layers of pasta. The lasagna from "Lessons in Chemistry" is worth recreating in your kitchen, too.