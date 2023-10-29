How Brie Larson Makes The Marvelous Lasagna From 'Lessons In Chemistry'

"Lessons in Chemistry" is Apple TV+'s newest, and highly captivating, miniseries that premiered on October 13th. This eight-episode event stars Brie Larson who plays Elizabeth Zott, a genius chemist and host of a cooking show. The series, set in the 1950s, is adapted from the fictional novel by Bonnie Garmus and has been well-received by critics and fans alike. It is scheduled to conclude with its final episode on November 24, 2023. In the meantime, fans are not only hungry for more episodes but also hungry for the lasagna that Larson's character made in an episode of the show.

However, it is not just Elizabeth Zott who uses her precision and her scientific mind to develop recipes. Larson, along with co-star Lewis Pullman and the show's food consultant Courtney McBroom, recreated the show's exact lasagna recipe in a video premiered by People. The outcome was a hardy pan of lasagna that Larson dove straight into with a fork because how could you resist waiting to cut a slice from such a marvelous dish?