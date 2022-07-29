The Easiest Ways To Elevate Your Lasagna, According To A Chef

According to Insider, there are more than 50 unique types of pasta in the world (and that's not even including all of the different shapes and sizes!). Penne, rigatoni, spaghetti, fusilli ... the list goes on and on. While you could consider almost any pasta dish Italian comfort food — there's just something about the combination of carbs and cheese that warms the soul — one truly reigns supreme: lasagna. You might know lasagna as the popular casserole, but it's actually a type of noodle that's wide and flat in shape like a ribbon and often made with eggs and flour (per La Cucina Italiana).

Of course, the traditional way to consume lasagna noodles — and the way that most Americans are likely familiar with — is by arranging the pasta in a dish with alternating layers of sauce and cheese before baking it in the oven. You can find tons of variations on the classic lasagna recipe online, including lasagna made with meat, Alfredo sauce, and any other number of interesting ingredients.

However, if you want to take your lasagna to the next level, there are a few easy hacks. And Mashed consulted a pasta expert to find out the secrets to making the perfect lasagna.