The Affordable, Frozen Aldi Pizza That Has Reddit Up In Arms

Those who shop at Aldi know that they're getting a product at a price that is far more inexpensive than the competition, and with that, the quality is often hit or miss. While many of Aldi's wines are award-winning and economical, some items get mixed reviews, such as the pre-made meals. But most customers will agree that Aldi's frozen pizza section is highly underrated, with the surprising diversity of Mama Cozzi's pizzas offering something for everyone. But the unexpected jump in price has even the most laid-back fans up in arms.

"Went to ALDI today, and it looks like they've re-branded the three-dollar pizza as a five-dollar pizza that's smaller and has weird pepperoni chunks...am I wrong? Please tell me I'm wrong," wrote one frantic fan on an Aldi subreddit, along with a photo of the offending Mamma Cozzi Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza. Another responded that they'd stopped buying frozen pizza at Aldi when the prices went up, writing "Aldi is about finding staples for a good price. You lose that and I'm gone."