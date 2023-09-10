Ways You Can Save Even More Money At Aldi
If you're a savvy shopper looking to stretch your dollars further, you've probably already discovered the wonders of Aldi. This supermarket chain has become a go-to destination for the budget-conscious. But did you know that there are even more ways to save money at Aldi?
One of the main ways to save money at this grocery store is to check out Aldi's weekly specials. It rotates its selection regularly, so you can snag incredible deals on everything from fresh produce to pantry staples. And don't forget to check out the Aldi Finds section for limited-time offers on home goods and seasonal items. These specials can lead to significant savings.
Aldi is also known for its store-brand products, which often cost a fraction of the price of name-brand equivalents. The quality is usually just as good as the pricier options — if not better — so be open to trying Aldi's house brands on your next shopping trip. You might discover some new favorites while saving money.
We'll cover all these tips and more on our mission to help you save even more money at Aldi. Even if you already know that Aldi's products are cheap, you might be surprised at the additional savings you can pick up. Armed with these tips, you'll hardly be able to wait for your next Aldi trip and the opportunity to save big.
Check out the weekly deals
One fantastic way to keep your wallet happy during your Aldi shopping adventures is by keeping a close eye on the weekly deals. Every week, Aldi rotates its selection of offerings, putting different items on sale. These are often steep discounts, including some produce offers for under 50 cents.
How do you make the most of these weekly deals? Your first port of call is to check Aldi's website or its weekly ad flyer, which you can pick up at the store's entrance. This is where you'll find the latest scoop on what's discounted. Whether you're planning your meals for the week or just looking to stock up on pantry staples, these deals can make a big difference in your overall grocery bill. You might choose to amend your meal plan slightly based on what's discounted. But try to avoid picking up things you won't use just because they're on sale or you'll end up spending more overall.
One thing to keep in mind is that Aldi's weekly deals usually start on Wednesdays. If you can, plan your shopping trips around this schedule to ensure you get first dibs on the freshest deals. And remember, these specials have a finite shelf life. Once they're gone, they're gone. If you spot a deal that's too good to pass up, don't hesitate to grab it.
Avoid buying name-brand products
If you're all about saving some bucks at Aldi, here's a tip that can't be overlooked — opt for Aldi's store-brand products instead of those flashy name brands. Yep, it's a simple strategy, but it packs a wallet-friendly punch. Aldi already mostly sells just its own products, but it also offers some more familiar brands that you might be tempted by — don't do it.
Aldi has a knack for producing high-quality, budget-friendly alternatives to popular name-brand items. From snacks and canned goods to household cleaning products, the store has got its own version of nearly everything. And here's the kicker: These house brands often come at a fraction of the cost of their well-known counterparts. Does that box of cereal really need to have a famous name on it? Aldi's store brands often taste just as delicious as the name brands, if not more so. In fact, many Aldi loyalists swear by these in-house brands and prefer them over the pricier alternatives. What's more, you and your wallet will still be on speaking terms once you've cleared the checkout.
Sign up for the newsletter
Looking to score some extra savings on your Aldi haul? Then signing up for the store's newsletter is a no-brainer. When you subscribe to Aldi's newsletter, you'll get the lowdown on the latest deals, promotions, and upcoming special buys delivered straight to your inbox. It's like having your very own personal shopper who tips you off on all the best bargains.
One of the best things about the Aldi newsletter is that it's not cluttered with spammy content. You'll get the good stuff — information that matters to savvy shoppers like you. Whether it's discounts on fresh produce, limited-time offers on household essentials, or exciting seasonal specials, you'll be in the know. Aldi doesn't bombard you with daily messages; it sends updates just often enough to keep you informed without driving you crazy. Plus, it's a small price to pay for the potential savings waiting on the other side. It's a great way to keep your finger on the pulse of the latest deals. You can decide when it's worth paying a visit to Aldi, since some weeks the deals might be more to your taste than others.
Check out Aldi Finds
The middle aisle of Aldi is home to the Aldi Finds section of the store. This is sometimes affectionately known as the aisle of shame because shoppers might go to Aldi for a gallon of milk and some lettuce and come out with a waffle iron and a leaf blower. Making the most of this aisle can be a way to save money — but only if you're in need of the product in question and would have otherwise bought it elsewhere at a higher price.
The Aldi Finds section is where the store showcases limited-time deals on a variety of seasonal items, household goods, and special snacks. One week, you might stumble upon outdoor furniture perfect for your backyard oasis or a cozy pumpkin spice candle, while the next week could bring you a delightful assortment of European chocolates or a bread maker. Aldi Finds is all about surprises, and you never know what gems you'll find until you check it out.
But here's the money-saving magic — Aldi Finds items are typically priced lower than you'd find elsewhere. Whether it's a special ingredient for your next culinary masterpiece or a budget-friendly way to refresh your home decor, Aldi Finds has your back without breaking the bank. Aldi rotates these deals frequently, so there's always something new to discover.
Look at plants and garden products
If you want to save some green while shopping at Aldi, take a stroll through its plant and garden product section. Aldi may be known for its groceries, but it's got a knack for offering affordable options for all aspects of life, including plants. Houseplants are huge right now and Aldi often has some gorgeous specimens at a fraction of the price you'd pay at a fancy plant shop or nursery.
You can also find outdoor plants and other garden products, such as potting soil, pots, and tools. Often these are much cheaper than you'd pay for them elsewhere. However, there is a potential pitfall — you'll save money if you were intending to buy plants and garden goods elsewhere, but you might actually add to your grocery bill if you make an impulse purchase.
Next time you're strolling through the aisles, make a pit stop at the garden section. You might stumble upon seasonal flowers, potted plants, or gardening tools that are not only affordable but also of good quality.
Bring your own bags
Always remember to bring your own bags to Aldi. It's a straightforward move that makes a difference to your final bill — if only a modest one. Aldi is a bit different when it comes to bags. Unlike some other stores, it charges a small fee for its bags, and those extra cents can add up quickly if you're not careful. Prices can vary slightly by store and region, but Aldi generally charges 10 cents for plastic bags and 7 cents for paper. This isn't much on its own, but if you spend a dollar on bags every time you shop and you shop at Aldi once a week, it'll cost you over $50 a year. This is money you could have spent on buying extra snacks.
The solution is as easy as grabbing a few reusable totes or sturdy shopping bags before you head to the store. Keep them in your car, by the front door, or wherever is convenient for you. Then, when you're ready to shop, just grab your bags and you're all set. Not only will this save you a bit of cash on each shopping trip, but it's also an eco-friendly choice. You're reducing the use of plastic bags, which is a win-win for your wallet and the environment. If you're not used to bringing your own bags to the store, it might take a few trips to cement the habit but it'll soon become second nature.
Get discounted bakery products
Here's a tip to save some dough — keep an eye out for discounted Aldi bakery products. Aldi knows how to keep its bakery section stocked with mouthwatering goodies. From bread and pastries to cakes and cookies, there's something to satisfy all taste buds. They're already reasonably priced, but you can get 50% off when they're within a handful of days of their expiry date.
There's some dispute over exactly when this discount comes into play. Some Aldi Stans say you get 50% off bakery products that are within two days of their sell-by date, while other keen bargain-hunters say they've found the same discount on items with five days left on their shelf life. Either way, to score these sweet deals, simply check the bakery section for items with red stickers indicating their discounted price.
You might be wondering if it's safe to indulge in these discounted delights. It is — these baked goods are still perfectly fresh and tasty, but Aldi marks them down to ensure they're sold before their best-by date. It's a win-win situation — you get a great deal and Aldi reduces food waste.
But here's a little secret — you don't have to devour everything on the same day you buy it. Most bakery items can be frozen for later enjoyment. Just pop them in your freezer and you'll have products ready to use when you need them.
Stock up on staples
Aldi's claim to fame is offering quality products at unbeatable prices, and this extends to the basics that every kitchen needs. Think flour, sugar, pasta, rice, canned goods, and breakfast cereal. You'll find these staples at Aldi for a fraction of the cost compared to many other supermarkets. It follows that a simple way to save money is to stock up on these staples. If you make sure you have enough of them in your house, you won't end up having to make a run to a closer local grocery store where these types of products cost more.
One of the beauties of shopping at Aldi is that the store knows how to keep it simple. You won't get overwhelmed by a zillion choices for the same item. Instead, Aldi focuses on delivering a few top-notch options that are easy on your budget. That means you can confidently fill your cart with the necessities without feeling like you're draining your bank account.
What's more, since Aldi's private label brands are often just as good or better than name brands, don't hesitate to explore the store's own brands for your staple items. You'll often discover that they're not only more affordable but also taste amazing. You can fill your shelves with essential grocery staples without emptying your wallet. It's a practical and budget-friendly approach to shopping that'll leave you with more money in your pocket.
Meal plan before you hit Aldi
Plan your meals before you hit the store to save even more cash at Aldi. Meal planning may sound like a chore but it pays off big time. Before you head to Aldi, take a few minutes to decide what you'll be eating for the week. Make a list of the ingredients you need for those meals. This way, you'll avoid wandering aimlessly through the aisles, grabbing whatever looks good at the moment. That's how those impulse purchases sneak into your cart and add up quickly.
With a meal plan in hand, you can stick to your list and resist the temptation to splurge on items you don't actually need. Plus, you'll avoid those midweek grocery store trips that often lead to unplanned spending. Another bonus of meal planning is that it helps you use ingredients efficiently. You'll buy just what you need for your recipes, reducing food waste and saving money in the process.
Don't forget to check your pantry and fridge before you go shopping. Sometimes you may already have some of the items on your list, which means even more savings for you. And here's a neat trick — base your meal plan around Aldi's weekly specials and seasonal offerings. If there are great deals on certain items, you can incorporate those into your meals and score some extra savings.
Don't ignore the produce
When it comes to saving at Aldi, don't overlook the fresh produce section. The chain takes pride in offering fresh fruits and veggies at prices that won't put a serious dent in your bank balance. And, more than that, it often sweetens the deal with weekly specials. That means you can snag your favorite produce items at even lower prices. You're getting a discount on something that's already a steal, and that's a total win.
You might be wondering whether the quality suffers because it's so cheap. Well, that's up for debate. There are some mixed opinions on Aldi's produce. Some people say that the quality of the produce is just as good as any standard grocery store, while others believe Aldi fruit and vegetables go bad more quickly. Then there are those that think some produce is good from Aldi and some isn't so great. So, you might want to pick and choose what produce you buy from Aldi, but you definitely shouldn't avoid it altogether — the prices are too low for that.
Consider buying your alcohol from Aldi
If you're looking to stock up on libations without spending a fortune, Aldi should be your first stop for budget-friendly booze. Not only are its alcohol options easy on your wallet, but they also offer surprisingly good quality. Its approach to alcohol is simple: Aldi focuses on providing great value without compromising on taste. You'll find a selection of wines, beers, and spirits that are cheap but taste great.
Some Aldi beers are made by renowned breweries and packed as Aldi private label products, so you might get more than you expect for your money. It's also known for having some excellent wines, including some award-winning offerings. One of the best things about Aldi's alcohol aisle is that the store regularly introduces new selections. Whether you're a wine connoisseur, a craft beer enthusiast, or simply looking for a good bottle of whiskey, Aldi has you covered.
Look out for red stickers
When you're in Aldi cruising for bargains, always keep your eyes peeled for those little pops of red. You'll find these red stickers on various products throughout the store and they're your ticket to savings. Why? Because they signify that the item is discounted, often significantly. Whether it's a loaf of bread, a jar of pasta sauce, or a household item, those red stickers are a signal that you're about to get a great deal.
The beauty of these red stickers is that they can pop up on all sorts of products. It's like a treasure hunt every time you shop at Aldi. You never know what hidden gems you'll discover. The red stickers often grace items that are getting close to their best-by date. But that doesn't mean they're bad, it simply means they're marked down to ensure they get sold before their time is up. This means you can enjoy quality products at a fraction of the original cost. If you spot an item you love with a red sticker and it's freezable or non-perishable, consider stocking up. Depending on the product, it could be half-price or at least several dollars off, so it's a great way to save money.