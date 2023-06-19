Aldi's Frozen Pizza Section Is Highly Underrated

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen is one of many Aldi-exclusive brands. Although Aldi's offers a wide range of Mama Cozzi varieties of pizza, most self-appointed reviewers agree on which should take the top spot: Mama Cozzi's Tavern Style Pizza. The tavern-style is available with extra cheese (some say too much extra cheese, if such a thing is possible) or extra supreme toppings (sausage, pepperoni, peppers, and onions) and costs about six bucks. The crust is on the thin side, and chewy rather than crispy, and the pizza is cut into squares.

Other popular options include Mama Cozzi's Rising Crust Three Meat Pizza and Mama Cozzi's Margherita Cauliflower Crust Pizza. The rising crust version has drawn comparisons to a more-popular name-brand pizza and has been praised for its chewy puffy crust. And perhaps the best part is that it's only $2.75. For those looking for a gluten-free or lower-carb option, the cauliflower crust pizza is sought after for its cheesy crispiness, and it's not too steep for a specialty pizza at $4.99.

But don't take our word for it. We can think of many a less pleasant task than trying out all of Aldi's frozen pizza varieties for yourself.