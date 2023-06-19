Aldi's Frozen Pizza Section Is Highly Underrated
Everyone who's shopped at Aldi knows that this cozy little grocery store comes with some limitations, including overall store space and the number of employees and open cash registers. However, the family-owned German supermarket chain also comes with some hidden and underrated treasures, including the frozen pizza section. Since Aldi isn't known for carrying a wide variety of brands or product ingredients, a visit to the frozen pizza section may pleasantly surprise you.
You can choose from a potentially bewildering number of options: three-meat, four-cheese, five-cheese, cauliflower crust, french bread, thin crust, rising crust, and many others from several different brands. There are also gluten-free options, organic options, and other pizza products like pizza bagels and pizza snacks. Naturally, many people on the internet are taking upon themselves the arduous task of tasting and ranking every pizza option available at Aldi's, and the ensuing debate can become quite heated. In the end, though, most people seem to agree that the best available pizzas are Mama Cozzi's pizzas, which fans have been voted into the chain's Hall of Fame.
Mama Cozzi's tavern style and rising crust pizzas reign supreme (no pun intended)
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen is one of many Aldi-exclusive brands. Although Aldi's offers a wide range of Mama Cozzi varieties of pizza, most self-appointed reviewers agree on which should take the top spot: Mama Cozzi's Tavern Style Pizza. The tavern-style is available with extra cheese (some say too much extra cheese, if such a thing is possible) or extra supreme toppings (sausage, pepperoni, peppers, and onions) and costs about six bucks. The crust is on the thin side, and chewy rather than crispy, and the pizza is cut into squares.
Other popular options include Mama Cozzi's Rising Crust Three Meat Pizza and Mama Cozzi's Margherita Cauliflower Crust Pizza. The rising crust version has drawn comparisons to a more-popular name-brand pizza and has been praised for its chewy puffy crust. And perhaps the best part is that it's only $2.75. For those looking for a gluten-free or lower-carb option, the cauliflower crust pizza is sought after for its cheesy crispiness, and it's not too steep for a specialty pizza at $4.99.
But don't take our word for it. We can think of many a less pleasant task than trying out all of Aldi's frozen pizza varieties for yourself.