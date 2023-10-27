The KFC Nuggets Reddit Called A Total Rip-Off

When KFC released its own version of fast food chicken nuggets in early 2023, the internet was up in arms with varying opinions. On the more positive end of the spectrum, some customers enjoyed the secret ingredients of KFC's fried chicken in nugget form. YouTube creator Peep This Out, for instance, noted in his review that the spices added a lot of flavor to the chicken nuggets. He ultimately declared them a "high-quality fast food nugget."

That said, many other reviews were less than favorable, particularly where price was concerned. Reddit users called the product a "rip-off," as KFC's five-piece chicken nugget costs around $3.49 depending on location. For comparison, Chick-fil-A offers a five-piece for around $3.25, while Wendy's offers a six-piece for around $3.09.

Other reviewers described the nuggets as a disappointing downgrade from KFC's beloved popcorn chicken, claiming that the nuggets aren't as crunchy. Still others accused KFC of trying to copy Chick-fil-A.